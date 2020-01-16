Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Will He Do If He, Taimur, And Ibrahim Like The Same Girl

Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor was at a promotional event for the movie on Tuesday night where he was asked a rather bizarre question. Saif Ali Khan expertly replied to this question, winning the hearts of the audience.

ALSO READ | Go Goa Gone 2: Saif Ali Khan's Craziest 'Zom-Com' Sequel To Release In March 2021

Saif Ali Khan says he will happily retire one day

According to an article in a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan was asked a bizarre question during the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor was asked what he would do if his three-year-old son Taimur and 18-year-old son Ibrahim go with him to a club and they all liked the same girl.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan: Want To Do Age-appropriate Roles, I Don't Want To Be Very Young

Saif was unfazed by the question and said that Taimur and he often go to the same club and often fall for the same girl. Saif then talked about how he then picks him up and sends him home. Khan then quipped about he not being able to pick up Ibrahim and do the same with him. Finally, he said that he will leave the girls in pubs for Ibrahim and stay at home with Taimur. The Jawaani Jaaneman star also said that he is an old man and just pretending to be cool.

ALSO READ | 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Becomes Saif Ali Khan's Highest First Weekend Grosser

Saif was also asked if he worried about the fact that his youth is fading away. He then said that his youth has faded away a long time ago and that he is not scared of it at all. He added that if one is young at heart and feels good and happy, everything falls into place. He also claimed that he doesn't want to be young nor does he want to be too old. But he is clear and happy in his life.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are From The Royal Family

Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It also stars Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, who is debuting in Bollywood with the film. The movie will be releasing on January 31, 2020. Watch the trailer of the movie here:

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.