Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why Kareena Kapoor Khan And He Visit Switzerland Often

Saif Ali Khan has kickstarted his year with appreciations from the audience for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While his fans and the audience were not over of his character Udhaybhan Rathore Singh in the Ajay Devgn's film, the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman elated them even more.

Ahead of his upcoming rom-com release, Saif Ali Khan talked about his personal life and work in an interview with a leading news portal. He also revealed why he considered himself and Kareena Kapoor as old souls.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan talked about his previous films and co-stars for a while. Later, Saif talked about Kareena after a question concerning her was asked. As per reports, Saif said that he feels lucky to have Kareena as a life partner. Adding to the conversation the Agent Vinod actor said that they value the time they spend together.

Mentioning common things between them, Saif said that they love and respect their work but it's not an obsession with them. Spilling beans around their off-screen life, Saif revealed that many of their friends and family wonder why they often visit Gstaad (Switzerland).

While unveiling the reason behind it, the 49-year-old actor said that they like to relax and chat over a bottle of wine for hours, like the old souls they are. Interestingly, a couple of weeks back, the pictures of the Kurbaan actors took the internet by storm. They were enjoying a vacation with Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan in Switzerland to celebrate the new year.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram managed by Rey Faja Cahya Anugrah)

