Saif Ali Khan Shares That Taimur Ali Khan Can't Take 'No' For An Answer; Calls Him A Bully

The paparazzi might capture the best of the actors in Bollywood, but their absolute favourite is Taimur Ali Khan. Everything that the little munchkin does makes headlines. It seems that Taimur is now becoming a moody little guy, as recently revealed by father Saif Ali Khan.

Saif calls Taimur "moody"

Salman Khan was recently involved in a candid conversation with the YouTube channel East India Comedy. The actor was asked what kind of a parent he is to Taimur, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor replied that he believes that it is good to be strict with the children. He then revealed that he has given up being strict now. Saif added that Kareena is the one who spoils Taimur slightly more than himself.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed how Taimur is going through a bullying phase at home and he is often spotted bullying people. Taimur keeps insisting that he doesn't want to go to school. He shared that Taimur doesn't take 'No' for an answer. It makes the little Khan furious.

Saif shared an incident where he said that someone said no to Taimur and he replied that he doesn't like them. Taimur also said that he will kick that person and headbang them. Saif added that he wondered where Taimur is learning all this from. Saif Ali Khan also talked about how fans are completely bewitched by Taimur when he is with Kareena and himself. He talked about how people do not like it when he is not with them.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie will release on January 31, 2020. It also stars Tabu and debutant Alaya F. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

