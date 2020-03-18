The Debate
Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Apte And Other Celebs Who Aced Bandhgala Outfits

Fashion

Celebrities are often lauded by fans for their sartorial choices. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities who sported the bandhgala outfit. Read here.

Kareena Kapoor

Celebrities are often lauded by fans for their sartorial choices. They are always looked up for their classy looks that fans can take cues from. Celebrities are also known to set a trend in the fashion world as it seems like the Bandhgala is a new trend that celebs are now donning.

Bandhgala outfits are considered as royalty. It was reported that Bandgala outfits were only donned by men but seem like women have taken over the trend and are acing it. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities who sported the bandhgala outfit.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is often lauded for her style. The actor sported a creamy yellow coloured traditional outfit. The actor completed the look with wavy hair, dangler earrings and bright makeup. The actor looked stunning in this attire. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora sported a beige coloured embroidered kurta with a layered skirt. The actor completed the look with a sleek hairdo, kohled eye makeup and opted for a ruby brooch. The looked graceful in this outfit. Check out the picture below.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza sported a multi-coloured bandhgala top with a bright orange pleated skirt. The actor completed the look with a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup and a pair of boots. Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sported for a royal blue pantsuit with a golden brooch. The actor completed the look with a wavy hairdo, bright makeup, similar coloured heels, and no jewellery. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte sported a black bandhgala kurta with golden buttons. The actor completed the look with a sleek ponytail and dewy makeup. Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

