Did You Know Kareena Kapoor & Aamir Khan Co-starred In THESE Movies?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with many Bollywood megastars in her career, out of which some of her pairings have been the most memorable. One such memorable pairing is of Kareena with Aamir Khan. Take a look at the number of times Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan All Set To Debut In Bollywood With Hindi Remake Of 'Ishq'?

Times when Kareena and Aamir shared screen space

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash is a psychological thriller film which starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shernaz Patel, Vivan Bhatena, Rajkummar Rao, and Sheeba Chaddha in important roles. The movie was released in 2012 and saw an immense profit at the box office. Even though Kareena and Aamir were not paired opposite each other in this movie, their character portrayals were simply magical.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On How She Perfectly Memorises Dialogues

3 Idiots

3 Idiots is an Indian movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani which talks about the education system in India. The comedy-drama stars Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in the leads. The film released in 2009 and was a massive hit with their songs and the strong message the movie conveyed through in its story. Bebo and Aamir's romantic pairing was massively appreciated in the movie.

ALSO READ | Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bombay Talkies

Many wouldn't know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan appeared in Bombay Talkies. The duo made special appearances for the song Apna Bombay Talkies along with many other celebrities. Bombay Talkies is an anthology film directed by four directors, namely Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Earlier in November last year, Aamir Khan shared the first official poster of the film on his social media. In the poster, Khan is seen wearing a pink and blue checkered shirt and a pink pastel turban and is sporting a long beard. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2020 and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is the official Bollywood remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump where the protagonist unfolds the historical events through his own perspective. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing Aamir's love interest in the film. This will be Aamir and Kareena's fourth film together.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Movies With Kareena Kapoor Khan To Watch If You Are A 'Saifeena' Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.