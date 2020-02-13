Saif Ali Khan Movies With Kareena Kapoor Khan To Watch If You Are A 'Saifeena' Fan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan tied a knot to Kareena Kapoor Khan in the year 2012. The duo shares great chemistry on screen and it was reported that the two fell in love on the sets of a movie Tashan. Here are some of the Jawaani Jaaneman's star top movies along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saif Ali Khan movies with wife Kareena Kapoor

LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil was one of the longest films made in the history of Indian cinema. The film was based on the Kargil war that took place in the year 1999. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film was written, produced and directed by J.P Dutta. Kareena Kapoor played the fiancée of Saif Ali Khan (an army officer) in the movie.

Omkara

The movie Omkara released in the year 2006 starring Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor did this movie together but they were not paired up opposite each other. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Langada Tyagi (antagonist) in the film.

Kurbaan

Kurbaan was the movie which released in 2009. This movie is said to be special for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan because the duo fell in love on the sets of this movie. Kurbaan was an action thriller Bollywood film directed by Rensil D’silva. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in the film.

Tashan

Tashan was a comedy action film starring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The film was released under the banner of Yash Raj Films and was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were paired opposite each other in the film.

Agent Vinod

Agent Vinod starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles was a remake film of the original film which released in 1977. The film was co-produced by Saif Ali Khan and Sriram Raghavan directed the film. The film received mixed reviews at the box office and did not do that well at the box office too.

