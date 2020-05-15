Kareena Kapoor Starrer 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's' Deteled Scenes Will Shock You; Watch

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic 2001 drama film. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a family who struggle with interpersonal relationships after the elder son Rahul gets married without his parents consent. Years later his brother Rohan embarks on a mission to reunite his family once again. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a blockbuster movie of the year. Here is a compilation of a few deleted scenes from the movie.

Sensuous scene

The makers of the movie shot a sensuous scene between Poo (Played by Kareena Kapoor) and Rohan (Played by Hrithik Roshan). The scene was supposed to be played right after the song 'You are my Sonia'. However, the scenes shot was completely fogged and hence it could not be shown on the big screen.

Special Scene

There was a special scene shot between Poo and Rohan after she recognises that he was her childhood friend. However, there was a coffee scene which was also shot between the duo. The makers thought it would be too much to display both the scenes. Hence this one was chopped out.

The emotional scene

After Rohan tries to get across the inherent emotional lacking in Rahul (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on the day of his father’s birthday. Rohan asks Rahul “Aapko unki Yaad nahi aati”. After that, there was an emotional scene shot between the duo where Rahul expresses that he misses his father. But, there is another bench scene in the movie after Rahul knows the truth of his brother. The makers did not want to take the essence of that emotional scene. Hence this scene was cropped out from the movie. Have a look at it:

Couple Moment

The makers had shot one more magic couple moment between Anjali (Played by Kajol) and Rahul. The scene was supposed to be played before the song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah. However, later the scene was deleted from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

