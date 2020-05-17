Lesser-known Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Hulchul'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a true fashionista and trendsetter, who has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky.

In 2004, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead character in Priyadarshan’s Hulchul, alongside Akshaye Khanna. The movie is a multistarrer with Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around a man and a woman from feuding families, who pretend to fall in love, as part of a revenge plot. Chaos ensues when their fake romance becomes a reality. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie. Read ahead to know more-

Hulchul’s lesser-known facts

It is the last movie of Amrish Puri and Priyadarshan together. Earlier they teamed up for Muskhurahat (1992), Gardish (1993), Virasat (1997), and Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

The poster for Hulchul takes its inspiration from the 2002 Hollywood romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie poster.

Sunil Shetty plays uncle to Kareena Kapoor in the movie, whereas he has played her boyfriend in Kyu Ki (2005) and her brother in Chupke Chupke (2006), all being Priyadarshan movies.

Jackie Shroff played an elder brother to Paresh Rawal but in real life, Paresh is a few years older to him.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were offered the lead role but both declined due to date issues.

After winning praises for his role in Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Arshad Warsi got a major role in this movie as a comedian.

Arshad Warsi was upset the way his role turned out, as during the narration he thought it was going to be Akshaye and himself in lead roles.

The movie marked as the comeback of Tabu's sister Farha.

Paresh Rawal was paired opposite Farah Naaz for the first time.

The movie was a scene to scene inspiration from the Marathi movie, Ghayaal (1993).

It is the only movie where Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan were paired opposite each other. They also worked in LOC (2003) and 36 Chinatown (2006) together but were never paired opposite each other.

