Lesser-known Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshaye Khanna Starrer 'Hulchul'

Quick links:
Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. She is a true fashionista and trendsetter, who has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood, even today. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky.
In 2004, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead character in Priyadarshan’s Hulchul, alongside Akshaye Khanna. The movie is a multistarrer with Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal as a part of the lead cast. The plot of the film revolves around a man and a woman from feuding families, who pretend to fall in love, as part of a revenge plot. Chaos ensues when their fake romance becomes a reality. Here are some lesser-known facts about the movie. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Practices Yoga In This Throwback Pic
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Mother Babita On Her Birthday With A Throwback Pic
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt: What Did Bollywood Celebs Do Over The Weekend?
Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pic With Taimur & Karisma Kapoor Shells Out Family Goals
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.