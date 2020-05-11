Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Ace Their Traditional Outfits

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor do not fail to give some major sibling goals to all their fans. The lovely sisters often strike a pose with each other on several occasions, much to the joy of their fans. Even before Kareena Kapoor made her social media debut, thanks to her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, fans were getting to witness some gorgeous pictures of the sisters from their vacay outings or from their public appearances. However, recently a throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor has been doing the rounds on social media and which is also proving to be a visual delight for all their fans.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's throwback picture is too endearing to behold

This throwback picture has both Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor decked up in traditional outfits. Kareena Kapoor can be seen sporting a pastel and golden coloured traditional outfit. Her Bindi, nose ring and the gorgeous accessories along with the entire look is making her look truly endearing.

Kareena Kapoor can also be seen flaunting her gorgeous mehendi in her hands. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor can be seen decked up in a lovely embellished purple saree. Karisma Kapoor can also be seen flaunting a beautiful Bindi just like her sister Kareena Kapoor. Check out Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's throwback picture which will take you on a trip down the memory lane.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's this throwback picture had them twinning in white

Not only this but the lovely siblings recently had another of their throwback pictures going viral on social media. The picture had a teenage Karisma Kapoor looking beautiful in a white dress as she opted for a veil, choker and white gloves. While a young Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen twinning with her sister in a white frock. Karisma Kapoor can also be seen embracing her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan lovingly. Take a look at this throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium wherein she was seen opposite the late actor, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht. Karisma Kapoor was seen in the web series Mentalhood.

