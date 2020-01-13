From Kriti-Nupur To Kareena-Karisma, Here Are The Most Popular Sister-duos In Bollywood

Cinema does run in the blood of some families, and these talented sisters are the proof. Even though most of them pursued acting, others turned towards other career options in the industry.

Here are some of the very popular sister-duos in Bollywood. Read ahead to know:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals What Kareena Kapoor Is Doing After The Success Of Good Newwz

Popular sister duos of Bollywood

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are the children of Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. Kriti Sanon is the elder sister of Nupur, and the two sisters share a very tight bond.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with Sabir Khan's Heropanti (2014), opposite debutant, Tiger Shroff. Nupur, on the other hand, is a well-known singer, who is now finding her way into acting. She was recently featured in an album single, Filhaal, sung by B. Praak, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is the elder sister of Kareena Kapoor. Kareena and Karisma are both daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani. Karisma entered Bollywood with K. Muralimohana Rao’s Prem Qaidi (1991), opposite Harish. Kareena Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with J. P. Dutta’s Refuggee (2000). Both the sisters have been A-listed stars of the industry, and have seen sky-high success.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are first cousins. Priyanka is the elder one. But, the two share a bond stronger than that of real sisters. In many interviews, the two stars have mentioned that they call each other by nicknames.

While Priyanka calls Parineeti ‘Tisha’ out of love, Parineeti calls her ‘Mimmi Didi’. Priyanka won the title of Miss World in 2000 and stepped into Bollywood with Anil Sharma’s The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Parineeti, on the other hand, entered Bollywood playing a supporting role in Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl (2011) and then later as the lead role in Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade (2012). Both the sisters have done very well for themselves in the industry.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon To Undergo A Massive Physical Transformation For Her Role In 'Mimi'

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are both daughters of the very famous Bollywood star, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Sonam, being the elder one entered Bollywood first. She made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya (2007). But, to everyone’s surprise, Rhea Kapoor did not enter Bollywood to become an actor. The younger one instead is a very successful fashion designer and film producer. She made her production debut with Rajshree Ojha’s Aisha (2010). She even has her own clothing brand.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Approves Ananya Panday's Fashion Statement; Calls Her 'sweetheart'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.