Best Of Ranbir Kapoor's Dialogues That Made His Fans Go "aww"

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the top actors in Bollywood right now. His last movie, Sanju, was a biopic on the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and was a blockbuster at the box-office. He is currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside alleged girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. The actor seems to be famous not only for his hit movies but also his ability to deliver dialogues. Here are five dialogues by Ranbir Kapoor movies that went on to become popular among the fans and are still remembered by fans:

“Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon bus rukna nahi chahta”

This dialogue is from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor told his line to Deepika Padukone’s character in the movie during the first half. The duo was climbing a mountain in the hope of discovering a lost temple and Ranbir’s character divulged his dreams in the scene.

“Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai pata hai? ... mere paas dil hota na, teri smile pe pakka aa jaata”

This dialogue is also from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor’s character told this line to Deepika Padukone trying to lift her spirits. The latter had run away from home to join a trekking tour but still could not break free from her inner inhibitions. Ranbir’s character understood this and tried to compliment her to boost her confidence. It seemed to work its magic on Deepika’s character as much as the audience and made her fall in love with him.

“Mere seene mein dil nahi dost ... jigar hai jigar ... aur woh kabhi tootta nahi”

Although the movie, Besharam tanked at the box office miserably, Ranbir Kapoor’s character had delivered some noteworthy dialogues in the movie. The movie also cast Ranbir’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor together on screen after Do Dooni Chaar. Loosely translated the above dialogue means “I don't have a heart in my chest ... I have courage ... and that never breaks”.

“Hum insaan hamesha kisi aur ki zindagi churake jeena chahite hai…”

Roy was another movie of Ranbir Kapoor that tanked at the box office but seemed to deliver good dialogues. Ranbir here played a fictional character in a movie who fell in love with the girl (played by Jacqueline Fernandez) from who was supposed to rob. Roy also cast Arjun Rampal in the role of a movie director of whose film, Ranbir was a character.

“Maine diya baalon ka balidaan aur you're acting like Irrfan Khan ... thoda toh overacting banta hai na”

This dialogue is from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which cast Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles while Fawad Khan played a supporting role. The above dialogue was told by Ranbir Kapoor after his character got to know that Anushka’ character was diagnosed with cancer and had to shave off her hair. Although the dialogue was said in jest, one could understand the profound grief behind it.

