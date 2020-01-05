Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Pictures That Showcase Sibling Love

The late 90s saw the emergence of two prolific actors, who ruled the film industry for quite a while. The sister duo- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, who time and again proved their acting skills with a slew of movies in the late 90s and early 2000s. The sisters, who are known to be the best of friends, are often seen spending time with each other. The pictures of which are posted on Karisma Kapoor's Instagram. Here are some pictures of the Kapoor sisters.

Karisma Kapoor's photos with Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor, who has been missing from the limelight for a while now, is often seen indulging with her fans through Instagram. The popular Bollywood actor who has more than five million followers on Instagram leaves no stone unturned to give a glimpse of her daily life to her fans. Karisma Kapoor, who is reportedly in Switzerland, and rang in the Christmas festivities with her sister Kareena Kapoor, has a slew of pictures that showcase the siblingly bond between Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Check out some stunning pictures of Lolo and Bebo:

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in ALT Balaji's forthcoming web series. The web series titled Mentalhood will star Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Suri in the lead. The actor recently announced the wrap of the shooting schedule with a social media post. Have a look at the post:

