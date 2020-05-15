BTS Scenes From Kareena Kapoor's 'Angrezi Medium' Will Make You Want To Watch The Film

Angrezi Medium is a comedy-drama movie helmed by Homi Adajania. The movie was bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium was a sequel to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan and late actor Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles.

The plot of the Angrezi Medium revolves around the life of a father who does everything in his power to make his daughter's dreams of studying in London come true. Angrezi Medium was theatrically released on March 13, 2020. However, the box office collection of the movie was affected due to coronavirus pandemic. Here are a few behind-the-scenes videos of and photos of this Kareena Kapoor starrer.

BTS pictures and videos from Angrezi Medium

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor can be seen getting ready for her shoot. The star can be seen wearing a tank top paired with jeans. Kareena Kapoor’s look is accessorised with pendants and a batch attacked to her jeans. The diva’s look is completed with black boots.

After the demise of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor shared a BTS picture from Angrezi Medium to honour her co-actor. In the picture, Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia can be seen smiling. Have a look at the picture here:

Radhika Madan took to Instagram to share the action board of Angrezi Medium when the principal photography of the movie began. The diva’s caption expressed how she is grateful to start this new journey. Check out Radhika Madan’s post here:

Taking to Instagram, Radhika Madan shared the rehearsal video of Nachan Nu Jee Karda. It is a hit song from the movie which features the diva performing energetic moves. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Romy.

Radhika Madan shared a series of pictures after the death of Irrfan Khan to pay homage to her co-star. The first picture sees her and Irrfan dressed as Tarika Bansal and Champak Bansal. The duo is all smiles in the photo. The next photo sees Irrfan relaxing Radhika as she studies. Have a look at the BTS pictures here:

