Kareena Kapoor Enjoys 'shoot Day With Husband Saif Ali Khan', See Pics

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 10, to share a glimpse of ‘shoot day with husband’. The actor shared a video where they can be seen sitting across the room and getting ready.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video along with her husband where one can see them sitting across the room doing their hair and makeup. In the video, Saif can be seen setting his hair. While Kareena can be seen doing her makeup. The actor is wearing a blue and white kaftan and opted for a high ponytail hairdo.

Along with the post, Kareena wrote, “Shoot day with the husband”. She also went on to play the track titled Chhaliya from her and Saif’s film 'Tashan'. Check out a few glimpses below.

Kareena often shares several pictures, videos, stories on her Instagram handle. Recently, Bebo took to her social media to share a delightful picture with her 'favourite boys', Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, they are posing near a lake and are all smiles for the camera. This picture had garnered several likes and comments from fans and netizens. Take a look.

On the work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen alongside Alaya F and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. He earlier ruled the theatres with the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he starred alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming films, he will be seen opposite Rani Mukherji in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Media. She will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film by Tom Hanks. She will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

