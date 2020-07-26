Kareena Kapoor Khan's Out-of-the Box Captions For Hubby, Saif Ali Khan & Son, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan's arrival on Instagram was widely anticipated by fans. Ever since Kareena made her debut on Instagram in the month of March 2020, the actor has been gaining massive attention for the posts she shares. She often shares witty posts and accompanies them with some interesting captions. Take a look at some of her quirkiest Instagram captions for Saif Ali Khan and Taimur:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's quirky captions for Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on the occasion of Father's Day. On the occasion of this special day, she wrote a very interesting caption. In the picture shared, Saif Ali Khan can be seen watching over Taimur as he looks at his father. The picture's caption reads, ''He'll always have your back Tim... ❤️🤗 #HappyFathersDay''. While Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt with black jacket and jeans, Taimur can be seen wearing a white full-sleeved t-shirt.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor made her debut on Instagram, she has been giving fans a glimpse of her daily life. Amid the lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan having a fun time. Sharing the picture of the two, she wrote, ''Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally 🤣❤️ #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings''. Taimur can be seen laying on Saif Ali Khan's back. Have a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the occasion of Easter, took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. There's a red circle painted on Taimur's nose, black coloured paint on his cheeks along with paper made ears. Bebo wrote, ''My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe''. Taimur can be seen donning a football printed white t-shirt and pants and Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be seen twinning in matching coloured t-shirt. Check out the post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan that garnered 845k likes on Instagram:

