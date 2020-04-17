Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Maldives Vacation Throwback Photos You Must Check

Bollywood actors are known to often post pictures of their vacations. Two years ago, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rejoiced their holidays in the Maldives with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Their trip also included the young members of the family like Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In no time, their photos went viral on the internet. As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu posted some of them on their Instagram, they garnered innumerable likes and comments.

Both the families clicked adorable photos of themselves and their children. Therefore, we have compiled some of the best photos that will make you miss your vacay plans. Have a look.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Maldives vacation photos

1. Down the memory lane

Hand in hand, Saif Ali Khan and his baby boy Taimur are walking in the beach barefooted. This memorable photo showcases them in cool summery outfits and glaring at the beach. Check out their fresh look.

2. The one featuring Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo of ‘her world’. She clicked an adorable picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and gave clicking credits to her husband. Moreover, in the caption accompanying the photo, she wrote ‘My World’.

3. First-timers

Soha Ali Khan is holding her baby daughter. She is making her dip in the refreshing waters of the beach. In the caption, she revealed that it's Inaaya’s first time.

4. Wall of fame

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are posing against the wall in this photo. They have donned beach outfits and are holding hands. Kareena Kapoor Khan is flaunting her no-makeup look and freshly drenched hair.

5. The one with everyone in a frame

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s family are dipped in the water. They are posing for the photo while having a gala time. Have a look:

