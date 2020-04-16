Times Kartik Aaryan Walked The Ramp With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kartik Aaryan has complete 9 years in the Hindi film industry, while Kareena Kapoor Khan has been Bollywood's quintessential diva for almost two decades. Kartik had earlier revealed that he had a huge crush on Kareena and the opportunity to walk the ramp with her was a dream come true. Kartik also featured on Kareena Kapoor’s radio talk show where he spilled beans on many unknown facts about his life. Take a look at times when Kartik and Kareena walked the ramp.

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's ramp rendezvous

Kartik Aaryan, who is a self-confessed Kareena Kapoor fan, shared a series of pictures from the fashion show on his Instagram profile. They walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion event in Hyderabad. The show was in celebration of Manish Malhotra's 30 years of costume design and 15 years of his label.

Dressed in white, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked royal in every inch of her lehenga with Kartik Aaryan, who donned a white sherwani that screamed elegance. What also caught attention was Kareena's hair, which was styled in a heavy bang with a side parting and voluminous curls, and Kartik's sparkling sneakers.

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2018 ramp walk

This is not the first time Kartik and Kareena have walked the ramp together. Earlier, too, they did it for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore. Kartik also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account from the show. He captioned his adorable picture with Kareena as, “Jab We Met”. The duo rocked their outfits and looked mesmerising alongside each other.

