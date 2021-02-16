Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About What It Is To Be A Parent, Reveals Glimpses From Her Album

Kareena Kapoor Khan will have her second baby soon with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She can often be seen flaunting her baby bump in chic maternity wear. As the Jab We Met actor nears her due date, she took to Instagram and shared the joy of being a parent. Kareena also posted glimpses from her family album that had pictures of her, Saif Ali Khan, and their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor on the joys of being a parent

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy has been in the news ever since the Veere Di Wedding actor announced that she is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan. She took to Instagram today, on February 16, and shared a video where she can be seen talking about the joys of being a parent. The actor starts the video by saying that the feeling of becoming a mother cannot be explained but only felt. The post also shows Kareena browsing through their family album which starts with Taimur Ali Khan's photos and also has glimpses from their vacations and intimate family memories. She says that seeing your child grow up in front of you and becoming a part of all their happy moments is the best feeling in the world.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's caption read, "Being a parent is an experience like no other, but there are many who are unable to make their parenthood dreams a reality. In that light, I’m proud to announce my association with @crystacare's Crysta IVF, who offer proper diagnosis, affordable and personalized treatment care plans that aim to help couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Start your journey towards parenthood with a team of specialists that understand the care you need." Kareena's video garnered close to 90k likes within less than half an hour of posting it.

Kareena Kapoor's pictures with her son Taimur Ali Khan receive the most love from her fans and followers on Instagram. The Kurbaan actor recently shared an adorable picture of Taimur on the occasion of Valentine's Day and wrote, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat ❤️❤️" The little munchkin can be seen trying to pout in the close-up picture.

Image Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Official Instagram Account

