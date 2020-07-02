Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Chose 'Refugee' Over 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently achieved the milestone of 20 successful years in the showbiz as her debut film Refugee completed 20 years at the box office. All the ardent Bebo fans might surely know that she was supposed to debut in Bollywood alongside Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and not alongside Abhishek Bachchan in JP Dutta's Refugee. Recently, Kareena spoke about what went wrong with her debut film with the Roshans.

Kareena reveals why she opted out of 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Recently, as Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years in Bollywood, she sat down for a virtual interview with Rajeev Masand, wherein she spoke about her illustrious career and her two-decade-long journey. During the interview, Kareena spilled the beans about what went wrong with her debut in the Rakesh Roshan directorial. In her statement, she said that at that time nobody really calculated or knew whether it was her parents, her mother, or she herself. She continued saying she did not know if anybody weighed pros and cons at that time and she did what she thought was right. She also added saying there was never that kind of calculation and she always believed in destiny so, what's meant to happen will surely happen.

Furthermore, Kareena said that she later went on to do several films with Hrithik after the whole 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai fiasco'. However, she also thinks that 'Refugee' was perfect for her because she got an opportunity to get slightly non-commercial. The actor concluded saying she felt that it was more suited for her at that time so she did it.

For the unversed, Kareena also kickstarted the shoot of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but later it was announced in the media that she was been replaced by debutante Ameesha Patel in the film. What happened next is history as both the films released in 2000 marked the debut of its lead cast in the film industry. However, Kareena's Refugee failed to impress the audience and could not perform well at the box office either, while Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai did exceptionally well and broke several records with its tremendous business.

