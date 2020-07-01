Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor's 'Then & Now' Pic Proves Their Love For Food Is Eternal

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s unseen picture has gone viral. The picture is a then-and-now compilation of the Kapoor sisters as they devour their food. In the adorable unseen picture that has gone viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are seen sitting beside each other as they enjoy their meal.

In the throwback picture, the duo is seen wearing similar outfits and eating out of a plate while sitting on a chair. The siblings seem to be caught in a candid moment in the picture. However, in the latest picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan poses for the pictures along with her sister. They are both seen wearing pink coloured traditional Indian outfits and enjoying a dessert.

Kareena and Karisma's unseen picture

Karisma Kapoor had previously revealed in a magazine that food is one of the things that helps her bond well with her sister Kareena. She stated that they rarely fought while growing up and that they always had a great bond. Karisma Kapoor admitted to being a major foodie claiming that she had been brought up in a house where food was a big deal. She has admitted that she loves food, especially Indian food, and that she doesn’t make compromises when it comes to it. She loves biryani and Kali Dal as well as Palak Paneer. However, she admitted that she likes simple dishes too.

Karisma Kapoor has also revealed that they would often eat both Sindhi as well as Punjabi dishes while growing up. Karisma further admitted that she enjoys hanging out at her sister’s house and that they eat a lot at her place. She added that Kareena Kapoor Khan likes homemade food and hence they often hang out at Kareena’s residence.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor had admitted while talking to a news daily that the entire Kapoor family loves food and his daughters are no exception. Randhir Kapoor had revealed that Karisma Kapoor loves to eat Fish Curry and rice. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan has stopped eating non-vegetarian food. He then added that she is fond of Chinese cuisine much like most other people from his family.

