Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Mother-son Duo | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan are one of the most adored mother-son duo of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is often spotted in the most stylish clothes, thanks to his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a diva herself. The mother-son duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted together and their outfits itself speak for themselves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan make way for stylish mom-son duo

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black t-shirt and off-white trousers. She looked stunning in those aviators as her hair was tied in a bun. The bright red lipstick and her brown sandals completed her casual yet stylish outfit, complete. Taimur Ali Khan wore a plain white t-shirt and black shorts and looked adorable in those white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had also done a photoshoot with Taimur Ali Khan during one of their family weddings. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in her yellow saree. She wore a golden blouse and accessorized it with large jhumkas. Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, wore a blue kurta along with white pyjamas.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie, Angrezi Medium, in which she was seen as a police officer. The actor will now be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, along with actor Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chadha is the remake of the original film Forrest Gump.

