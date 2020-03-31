Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Interesting Quarantine Dream, Read Details

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry are currently busy isolating themselves in their homes. This period of self-quarantine has also made public spaces like schools, colleges, and even many restaurants shut down. Many celebrities are craving for their favourite food and the latest one on the list in Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Favorite Film In Instagram AMA, Calls It "so Inspiring"

Pooja Hegde’s quarantine dream

Pooja Hegde is currently quarantining herself at home. The actor has been sharing regular updates of her health and well-being with her fans. She recently even shared what her post-quarantine plan looks like.

Pooja Hegde recently shared a picture of herself enjoying an enormous burger by herself. The actor shared how she is craving for a burger at the moment. She even asked fans about what were their “#QuarantineDreams”.

ALSO READ | List Of Awards And Nominations Received By The Miss Universe India Runner-up Pooja Hegde

Check out Pooja Hegde’s post here:

Pooja Hegde is known to be quite an ardent foodie and her social media is proof of the same. The actor recently shared a picture of herself enjoying a plate of what looks like chaat. She even added in the caption, “Ok guys, I’m probably going to be coming out of this self-quarantine all chubby, but Mashallah that carb glow is gonna be great”.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde Enjoys Delicious Food, Says She'll Be Chubby When She Comes Out Of Quarantine

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film was well-received by the audience and turned out to be a hit at the box office too. Many critics also praised Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s performance in the film.

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is directed by Bhaskar and also stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. The movie is reportedly still in its filming stage and is expected to release this year.

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde And Priyadarshi Self Quarantine After 'Prabhas 20' Georgia Schedule

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.