Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan’s THIS Throwback Picture Is Unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish and talented actors of the Bollywood film industry. But along with that Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a doting mother to his adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted with her son Taimur Ali Khan in many occasions and has recently also brought the kiddo on the sets of her films.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are looking lovely in this throwback picture

In a recent throwback picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen exiting an airport along with Taimur Ali Khan and the mother-son duo are making way for an endearing as well as a stylish sight at the same time. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen holding Taimur Ali Khan's hands as they are leaving the airport. Take a look at the lovely picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a strong style statement in a casual attire

The picture has Kareena Kapoor Khan looking lovely in casual attire as she opts for a black sweatshirt with striped sleeves. Kareena Kapoor Khan pairs it with black track pants with blue sleeves. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting her flawless skin sans makeup along with which she chooses black glares with her hair tied to a neat bun.

Taimur Ali Khan is looking no less adorable. Taimur Ali Khan can be seen wearing a grey full-sleeved t-shirt with a monster drawing. Taimur Ali Khan can be seen pairing it with blue jeans. However, it is the white horse toy in his hands which is grabbing the attention. Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared a painting on her Instagram account and credited her toddler for it as well. The Good Newwz actor has been calling her son 'In House Picasso' for curing out his drawings amidst their coronavirus lockdown. Check out Taimur's artwork.

