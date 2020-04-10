Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Ali Khan's Throwback Pic Will Make You Go 'awww'!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly the diva of Bollywood and her son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable celebrity star kids today. The little munchkin has been stealing Kareena’s spotlight ever since he was born. However, Kareena also seems to be happy about it. The Heroine actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made a debut on Instagram, herself confessed about it. This cute throwback picture of Bollywood's most loved mother-son duo is too adorable to behold. Take a look:

After finishing her work for Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor flew to London with Saif and Taimur for an extended summer holiday. During her vacation diaries, she has been spotted enjoying everything; from birthday celebrations and dinner dates. The above picture was snapped when Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport, returning to Mumbai after this vacation. She was seen with her favourite arm candy in tow, Taimur.

Keeping her look travel-friendly, she aced a comfortable sweatshirt and track pants combo. The actor is known for her love for slogan T-shirts. This time, her grey "Good American" logo sweatshirt reads "Good Sister" at the front. She accessorised her look with black sunglasses. On the other hand, Taimur also looked adorable in a dark blue and yellow pyjama suit with white sneakers.

On the professional front

On the work front, the Udta Punjab actor Kareen was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and debutant Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. Reportedly, the film will be an adaption from an American drama, Forest Grump. Apart from Kareena, the film will also have actors Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupati in the pivotal roles.

