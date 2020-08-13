Kareena Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Fans Wonder What Will Happen To 'Takht'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child soon. While many fans wished them well, there were several fans who wondered how will Kareena complete her unfinished films now. Fans took to social media and wondered if Kareena Kapoor starrer Takht will be shelved now.

Kareena and Saif expecting their second child

Kareena Kapoor confirmed that she is pregnant. Kareena Kapoor and Saif on Wednesday released a statement in which they said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support". The two are parents to Taimur who is aged 3.

Fans wonder about Takht

Several fans took to their social media handles and tweeted if multistarrer film Takht will get postponed because of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy. Several fans added memes and tweeted that the film is likely to get postponed. Check out some of the tweets below.

Takht is shelved — Simmba (@ranveerloyalist) August 12, 2020

So that means Takht ain't happening anytime soon. https://t.co/hqQZdPzWbX — PC_unfinished (@PcUnfinished) August 12, 2020

There were many other fans who Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan well and congratulated the family. Several other fans expressed how happy they were upon hearing the news. Many other fans showed their excitement and tweeted about it. Check out some of the tweets below.

Kareena is pregnant !!! Congrats to her and saif ❤️😘🥰#KareenaKapoorKhan #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/1UpR9o4FL8 — Bigg Boss 14 (@UnseenUndekha) August 12, 2020

I love her 🥺🥺😘😘😘

Congrats kareena #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/2gU9BcRsM7 — Hani🇸🇴💕 (@yoursfavouritee) August 12, 2020

On the work front for Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium which starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The film got released but soon after that national lockdown was imposed, however, the movie was well-received by fans and critics. Kareena was seen in Good Newwz before that, which was a hit film and starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Kareena is to be seen in movies like Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Kareena Kapoor is also to be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

Details about Takht

Takht is a multi starrer film which is produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is a story about the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the Throne.

Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram account

