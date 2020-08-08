Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Sahni Express Grief Over Air India Plane Crash In Kozhikode

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on August 8 took to her social media handle and expressed her grief over the death of people in the Air India Crash at Kozhikode, Kerala. Kareena Kapoor Khan's note post read, "Heartbreaking News... Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in #AirIndianCrash at Kozhikode (sic)". In the note, Kareena Kapoor spoke about captain Deepak Sathe and praised him for his timely decision that saved many lives. Scroll down to see her post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's note on Air India Crash tragedy

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin-sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a note on her Instagram story. Her note read, "My deepest most heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the Air India plane crash today (sic)". Take a look below:

Not only Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, many other celebrities took to their social media handle to express shock and extended prayers for the well being of the families. Actors such as Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Dulqueer Salmaan, and Adnan Sami, are a few to name. On the other side, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma along with former player Sachin Tendulkar also prayed for well-being of the families of everyone affected in the crash.

About the Air India flight crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

(With Inputs from PTI)

