Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Vidya Balan: Who Styled The Black & Gold Attire Better?

Most of our Bollywood celebrities opt for designer outfits for events or various functions. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Vidya Balan were recently spotted in similar ethnic outfits designed by Sukriti & Aakriti. Both the actors looked stunning in their black designer outfits. Take a look at their pictures to know who styled their outfit better, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Vidya Balan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Vidya Balaan: Who wore the ethnic outfit better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in her black attire with a golden border. Kareena Kapoor Khan styled her outfit with minimal accessories and also went for a glam makeup look. She went for a pair of large gold earrings and also wore a pair of bangles with her outfit. She tied her hair in a loose low bun, by parting her hair in the middle. For the makeup, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a heavy eye-makeup look and nude lipstick.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was also spotted in a similar outfit as Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wore the traditional outfit for an event. While keeping her look simple, Vidya Balan went for a small pair of earrings and also wore a large ring. She tied her hair in a tight low bun and completed her look with a glam makeup look. Vidya Balan wore a maroon lipstick and a pink eye shadow to complete her makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vidya Balan looked amazing in their black and gold attire. While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for large pair of earrings, Vidya Balan went for a small pair of earrings. The latter went for a pair of bangles to go with her full-sleeve outfit while Vidya Balan opted for a large finger ring.

Both the actors tied their hair in a simple low bun, while Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a loose bun, Vidya Balan went for a neat sleek bun. Vidya Balan went for dark lipstick and went for a light makeup look, while Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for heavy eye makeup and went for a brown nude lipstick to complete her look.

