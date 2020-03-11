Kareena Kapoor Can "switch On & Off Between Scenes", Wish I Could Do It Too: Radhika Madan

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan is all geared up for her third film, Angrezi Medium which will hit the theatres on 13 March. The actor is going all out to promote her upcoming flivk and in a recent interview to a media portal she opened up about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Read on to know.

Radhika Madan talks about working with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared the silver screen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Regarding the same, Radhika Madan was asked by a media portal about how she felt after working with Bebo. Radhika told the media portal that she perceived Kareena as a very sweet and warm person. Radhika said that though she had always been a big fan of Kareena and had immense respect for her craft and filmography, after having worked with her, the respect has increased even more.

Radhika added to her comments that she does not have a lot of screen timing with Kareena, however, the number of scenes that they did together were a great experience and she got to learn a lot from Kareena. Radhika further added to her comments that if she was asked what she learnt and imbibed from Kareena Kapoor Khan, then it would be Kareena's ability to switch on and switch off between scenes. She explained herself better and recalled a scene where the two had to do an intense scene for the climax of the movie together, Radhika said that while others take time and prepare for such intense scenes, Kareena got off the phone and shot for that scene effortlessly. Radhika admired Kareena's art and said that she is really talented and does scenes with elan.

Angrezi Medium details

Angrezi Medium is the sequel of Hindi Medium which also starred Irrfan Khan. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and will hit theatres on March 13, 2020. The movie stars Radhika Madan and Irrfan Khan in lead roles and Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a pivotal role.

