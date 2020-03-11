Radhika Madan Looks Majestic In These Wondrous White Outfits-See Pics

Radhika Madan will be next seen in the much-awaited Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Helmed by filmmaker Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium has managed to create a lot of buzz and anticipation around it. Angrezi Medium will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020, and it's Radhika Madan's third film since she marked her impressive Bollywood debut with Pataakha in 2018. Radhika Madan started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's popular drama show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi on the small screen.

Just three films old, Radhika Madan is currently touted amidst the most promising new-age actors in B-town. The stunning actor enjoys a massive fanbase on social media as well. Radhika Madan's Instagram is filled with her gorgeous pictures in fashionable outfits. But we can't fail to notice Radhika's love for the colour white. Radhika Madan's Instagram is full of her pictures in white outfits lets take a look.

Radhika Madan in wondrous white outfits

Radhika looks chic in this cute white t-shirt and thigh-high slit printed grey skirt

Radhika Madan's ultra-glam white top with quirky denim pants is real steal from her wardrobe. The actor looks ravishing in this unconventional ensemble.

The Angrezi Medium actor looks ethereal in this white cotton kurta and blue skirt. Her subtle makeup and hair are accentuating her overall look to a great extent.

In this Radhika Madan's Instagram photo the Mard Ko Dard Ni Hota actor is making heads turn with the fashion quotient. Not to miss is her over-sized geeky glasses, which are complementing her white shirt and grey trousers in this corporate look.

This is yet another Radhika Madan's Instagram photo in a white ensemble. The new-age actor looks dreamy in this white blazer shirt and black pants.

RM looks adorable in this uber-cool white hoodie

