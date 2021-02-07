Saif Ali Khan Talks About Importance Of Paternity Leave And Spending Time With Family

Actor Saif Ali Khan who is all set to welcome his second child with Kareena Kapoor Khan shares his thoughts on taking paternity leave. The actor, who is planning to take paternity leave to spend some quality time with his newborn, talks about the importance of paternity leave. During his recent interview with Elle Magazine, the actor revealed that a person has to reach on privileged position to be able to take a leave on their child's birth. Saif further said that who wants to work when there is a newborn at home. He feels that if parents are not able to see their children growing up, then they are making a mistake. The Tandav actor feels that he is in a position where he is privileged to take some time off from work.

Saif Ali Khan shares thoughts on paternity leave

The actor is already a parent to three children including Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh and Taimur with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif also threw light on his thoughts about how fortunate he feels to have a family like his. Talking about the same, he said that he is an actor and he is loving it. The 50-year-old actor also added that he likes being with his family, travelling the world, drinking wine, and watching his kids grow up. Actress Kareena shared the cover of the magazine, featuring Saif, on Instagram and wrote, "The coolest husband ever". Her post got appreciative comments from Katrina Kaif, friend Amrita Arora and sister Karisma Kapoor.

Read: Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush' Set In Goregaon Catches Fire On Muhurat Day

Read: Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush' Goes On Floors; Om Raut Shares 'muhurat' Pics

The actor had earlier shared his thoughts on embracing parenthood at 50. In his recent interview with GQ India, Saif revealed that he personally loves children and that he loves the idea of having their warmth and happiness at home. He also added that he has older children with whom he shares a different relationship as they are mature and at different stages in their lives. The actor explained that he is very happy to welcome another "tiny tot" at home before the couple gets old.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will next be seen in Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the remake of 2017 Tamil hit Vikram Vedha reportedly alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor also talked about his upcoming projects. He said that he feels like he has really climbed his way up and worked "very hard". He further added that he hopes that these things give him the result that "pushes him higher".

Read: Prabhas Commences Shoot For 'Adipurush' With Co-actor Saif Ali Khan & Director Om Raut

Read: Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Sherwani, Netizens React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.