Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maternity Fashion That You Can Take Tips From

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her great fashion sense, and is a style diva both on and off screen. The actor has impressed fans with her maternity fashion as well. Ever since she announced that she and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child, she is seen donning various comfortable yet stylish clothes which can be easily recreated by expecting women. Read ahead to know more and take maternity fashion tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor's maternity fashion

The Udta Punjab star is often seen wearing loose tee shirts and a pair of joggers. The joggers are breezy and comfortable and the tee-shirt allows free movement of the arms. In this picture, Kareena is seen wearing a loose sports jersey and black jogger pants.

Another thing Kareena has been spotted wearing consistently in her pregnancy so far is kaftans. They are not only comfortable to wear at home but serve as a great outfit even for outdoor activity. They come in several prints and colours. In this picture, Kareena is wearing a baby pink kaftan which has white embroidery work on it.

Loose gowns and dresses are the preferred choices by expecting ladies. In this video, Kareena is seen wearing a light blue coloured dress which has loose balloon sleeves and is loose around the belly as well. This is one of the most comfortable yet stylish of Kareena Kapoor's maternity fashion outfits.

Throughout Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy, she is also spotted wearing several fashionable Kurtis. In this photo, the actor is wearing a green coloured Kurta with gold work on it and has paired it with a pair of leggings. Leggings are great maternity wear as they are stretchable and go with tops as well.

Kareena's maternity wear mostly includes a lot of printed Kurtis and kaftans. She has donned several prints and carried them off amazingly as well. In this picture, she is seen wearing a printed Kurta.

In this photo, Kareena is spotted wearing a pink striped pink top and a pair of short pants. The sleeves of the dress are long and flared in the end. This gives an edge to the dress making it look stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Image courtesy- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram