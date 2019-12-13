Kareena Kapoor | Check Out Bebo's Best Moments From 'Ki And Ka'

Ki and Ka complete three years of its release. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer is a family and romantic-drama with a unique storyline. The film follows a young, married couple contradicting the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. Kareena's role as Kia is definitely one of the best screen roles ever and the actor gave a stellar performance in the movie. The film is written, directed, and produced by R. Balki. Here are some of Kareena's best scenes in Ki and Ka:

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor from Ki and Ka

When Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have an argument at the restaurant

In this scene, Arjun Kapoor is seen bursting on Kareena Kapoor Khan for her statement about his house husband's ideation. Kareena is seen expressing her feelings more with her expressions than her dialogues. This was also one of Arjun Kapoor's best moments from Ki and Ka.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakdown

Clip (Ki and Ka) - Kareena's portrayal of Kia's breakdown in this scene is a must watch! pic.twitter.com/ldhSiZvXqS — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) June 14, 2016

This scene is towards the end of the movie and is one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's best moments. She has a break down after her mom is shifted to the hospital.

Kareena and Arjun's funny scene

This is yet another memorable scene featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this scene, Arjun Kapoor is trying to confuse her and trick her to know her age, but she plays smart. This is also the same scene when Arjun proposes her for marriage.

