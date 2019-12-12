Kareena Kapoor's Best Scenes From Udta Punjab That You Should Not Miss

Udta Punjab is a movie with Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor. The movie’s plot revolves around drug abuse in the North Indian State of Punjab. It speaks on how the youth in Punjab have got involved in drugs and how it is all resulting in a socio-economic decline. The movie did not get greenlit from the CBFC as many people opposed it as they fest that the movie was defaming the state of Punjab. But when it was allowed to be released, the movie was a hit at the box office and was loved by fans. The movie earned about 96 crore and fans loved the performances of all the stars. Here are a few Kareena Kapoor scenes that were the most remarkable from the movie.

Kareena Kapoor confronts Diljit Dosanjh

In this scene, Kareena Kapoor, who plays a doctor, confronts Diljit Dosanjh who is a cop. Kareena says that Diljit’s brother was taking a drug which is sold at ₹ 50 in stores, which was making his body ill. While confronting him, she asks Diljit that if he also takes a cut from the people who sell the drugs. He says no, but the confrontation done by Kareena was one of the best moments of hers from the movie.

Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh infiltrating the drug warehouse

In this scene, we see both Kareena and Diljit enter the warehouse and look for clues of drugs. But they do not find anything. They keep looking, but all of a sudden a lot of people enter with a consignment of drugs. When this happens, Diljit starts recording on his camera phone and, at the same time, rescues Kareena Kapoor. This is another one of the best moments of Kareena from Udta Punjab.

