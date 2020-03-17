The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Claims To Have A 'very Big Heart', Her 'Gajar Ka Halwa' Proves It

Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share a streak of photos and claimed to have a very big heart as she posed with Gajar Ka Halwa. Read to know more

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor recently took the internet by storm after she officially set foot on Instagram. The Good Newwz actor joined Instagram on March 3, 2020, and has been active on Instagram ever since then. Recently, Kapoor shared a streak of pictures on her Instagram story claiming that she has a big heart as she posed with Gajar Ka Halwa.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves To 'Despacito' While A Shy Saif Ali Khan Tries To Match Steps

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena Kapoor proves that she has a "very big heart"

Kareena Kapoor seems to be obsessed with Instagram after she joined the app officially a few days ago. The actor has been quite active on Instagram as she keeps on sharing several pictures and videos of her and her family and friends on both the Instagram feed and Instagram story. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a streak of pictures posing with Gajar Ka Halwa.

In the first photo, Kareena captioned it writing, "Dessert doesn't go to the stomach..... it goes to the heart". In the second and third images shared by her, the actor captioned them writing, "and I clearly have a very big heart" and "Really big, trust me" respectively. In the last post, the actor shared the photo of an almost empty bowl and captioned it writing, "Hence proved." Check out all the images below:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Disha Patani Slays In Floral Outfits; Check Out Their Pics

kareena kapoor's photos

 

kareena kapoor's instagram

 Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Reveals That Her Children Prefer Watching Kareena Kapoor's Films More

kareena kapoor's photos
kareena kapoor's instagram

Kareena Kapoor was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the film Good Newwz. The film was received well by the audiences as well as the film critics, and it also did exceedingly well at the box office. The story of this Raj Mehta directorial is based on In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and it managed to mint over ₹318 Crores at the box office. Kapoor will next star in the period drama titled Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

 

 

First Published:
