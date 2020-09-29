Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Inaaya Happy Birthday, Fans Shower Love

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now taken to Instagram to wish Inaaya Naumi Kemmu a Happy Birthday. She shared an adorable picture from the playtime of Innaya and Taimur, as fans showered comments on the post. Take a look at the post and read on:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram Post

Kareena posted a picture of Innaya and Taimur from their playtime as they sat around a bunch of books. The two looked super cute as Innaya made an attempt at reading. Kareena wished Innaya on her 3rd Birthday saying, ''Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya â¤ï¸ðŸŽˆðŸŽˆ.''

Fans of Kareena have dropped some loving comments as they adored the brother-sister duo. Some of them called the two cute as the others spammed with heart emojis. Have a look at the comments here.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s mom Soha’s post for her

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Innaya as she wished her a Happy Birthday. The three are posing with toy ice-creams as Innaya looks super cute in her light blue Birthday dress. Wishing the toddler, Soha wrote - ''Three years old today â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@khemster2''. Soha also shared a picture of Innaya eating cake while on a video call with family on her Instagram story, have a look here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

Kareena recently made it to Instagram and has been really active on the platform. She has shared everything from glimpses of her times at home to supporting her favorite football team with son Taimur and birthday wishes for her loved ones. Through the lockdown, Kareena was often seen uploading memories from times that she has spent earlier with her girlfriends.

She also uploaded pictures of Taimur wherein he tried his hands-on painting as she called him #InHousePicasso and also put the hashtag #QuaranTimDiaries. Kareena and Saif recently shared with fans the news of welcoming their second baby soon and Kareena is seen showing off her baby bump in a few pictures on her feed. Kareena is reportedly in Delhi right now as she is shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadha.

