These Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Memes Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The two tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and since then, they have been setting up major relationship goals for their fans. While there are several throwbacks or unseen pictures of the couple which get the 'Saifeena' hearts of their fans melting, there are also some hilarious memes on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan which will leave their fans in splits. Here are some of the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor memes which is unmissable.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's hilarious memes

Lmfao 🤣🤣🤣🤣 one of the best memes till date ..... become saif come in contact with Kareena don’t be un Saif n get in contact with corona 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/p5xLbnAJaM — Vinod Singh (@vinsin007) April 27, 2020

Saif and Kareena to Taimur after reading all those memes on him: pic.twitter.com/LNGqHMbxbJ — Savage Banda (@AryanMe03508089) November 26, 2018

Meanwhile, while everyone is looking for ways and means to pass their time at home, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be a lucky one to have an in-house Picasso with her. The better part about this is that the in-house Picasso is none other than her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The proud mother took to her Instagram to share how she, along with her adorable munchkin Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, are bringing out their creative side during the quarantine.

The Angrezi Medium actor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan holding a huge white cloth on which one can see the handprints of the father-mother-son trio. Saif Ali Khan can be seen standing with a tired but triumphant look on his face. In the caption of the post, Kareena also shared that they have the quarantine of 2020 imprinted now. She then added how 'SAK, KKK, and TAK' are spreading hope and faith with this activity.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan are spending quality time together during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram has become a way for the fans to know how the Pataudi family is using their current free time. It seems that painting and drawing is a favorite past time of the beautiful trio.

Kareena had earlier shared two pictures of Taimur where he can be seen as a cute bunny in a kurta. Taimur had whiskers and a nose painted on his face. He also had some homemade bunny ears stuck on a hairband. Saif Ali Khan can also be seen in the background in a white kurta. The Laal Kaptaan actor is looking at his little one adoringly as Taimur smartly stands for a picture. The picture was from Easter celebrations, as shared by Kareena.

