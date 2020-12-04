Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Fans To Support 'literacy For Commonwealth Women' With Donation

On December 3, 2020, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her official Instagram handle, talking about illiteracy among women and girls in the Commonwealth countries. The actor expressed concern over the fact that women constitute two-third of the world’s illiterate population, and added the same to her caption for the post. She also added a link to the Royal Commonwealth Society’s donation page to her bio and urged her fans and followers to go ahead and contribute for the cause.

Along with the Commonwealth hashtag, she added the '#ChristmasChallenge20' to appeal to her audiences to participate in the donation for women literacy. The post got several encouraging comments from her fans.

Fans react with appreciation and gratitude

Fans posted comments saying “Thank you so much for your support!” and “So proud of you Bebo!”. The post got more than 150 thousand likes in less than a day and the actor’s dedication to the cause was acknowledged and appreciated by the followers.

Women and Child Literacy Campaign

Owing to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post, the Women and Child Literacy campaign organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society got a lot of recognition. The set target of funds to be collected is £50,000. The present collection figures is around £10,644, and the numbers continue to grow. There are no platform charges for donating to the cause, and it is mentioned that the campaign completely relies on donations. Kareena’s post was a fundraiser for the campaign as the followers contributed to the charitable cause.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the Professional Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding 2 is scheduled to be released on August 9, 2021. Presently, she is giving her time to family, enjoying with her son Taimur Ali Khan in Dharamshala. Glimpses from her vacation are posted on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram handle, with the star often posting pictures and videos of Taimur doing fun activities.

