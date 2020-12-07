Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Final Post From Palampur; Calls It A 'brilliant Experience'

Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, December 07, 2020, to share a picture of herself looking absolutely stunning. The actor, who is currently in Palampur, revealed in the post that she is leaving for Mumbai and shared her experience. As soon the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice praising the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan when on share her glamorous picture and also revealed about her experience in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. In the post, Kareena can be seen giving her signature pout and is also striking a pose in front of the scenic location. In the picture, Bebo can be seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and donned a checkered sweater and a pair of sunglasses. She also opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, pink lips. In the picture, one can also see the scenic location in the background. One can see the snow-capped mountains, greenery and a swimming pool.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about her stay in Himachal Pradesh. She wrote, “Bye bye Palampur â¤ï¸ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤© What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice praising the actor for her personality and good looks. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked in her attire. While some of the users penned some positive comments. Some users also commented with several likes. One of the users wrote, “stunning”. While the other one wrote, “looking absolutely beautiful”. Take a look at the comments below.

Earlier, the actor went to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to visit her husband, Saif Ali Khan, along with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor also posted a couple of glimpses of her journey to Himachal. The actor also celebrated Diwali 2020 in the scenic Himachal Pradesh mountains. Kareena posted a cute picture of them getting their hands dirty as they went on to learn pottery. In the frame, Kareena and Taimur can be seen sitting next to the potter's lathe as they go to carve their cute little pot.

