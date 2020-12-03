Kareena Kapoor Khan Showcases What 'breakfast With Bebo' Would Look Like & It's Perfect

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of morning pictures from a beautiful location in Himachal Pradesh. The actor created a compilation video out of multiple morning selfies while sipping on a hot cup of coffee. Through the caption of the post, she indicated that this is what having a good breakfast with her looks like. Kareena’s followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her selfies and iconic pout.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s breakfast selfies

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a video compilation of a few morning selfies which were clicked while she enjoyed a good breakfast. She is seen giving various poses to get the right picture for the Gram. The actor is seen looking at the camera in the first picture while holding up her iconic pout pose. She is also showing her cup of perfectly brewed coffee to the camera, while she posed. In the second picture, she is seen looking towards her left while giving out a bright smile which makes the picture look candid. In the last two pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking towards her right, highlighting her natural beauty.

In the pictures posted, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen dressed in a simple red sweatshirt which has a few patches of blue print. Her hair has been tied up neatly into a high pony while she has opted for a minimum makeup look. She is seen wearing a stroke of kajal with light lipgloss which enhances her natural beauty. The illuminating sunrays fall of her face directly, giving the pictures an aesthetic effect.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also added an apt song which goes well the set of pictures. The song Death Bed by Powfu and Beabadoobee is heard playing in the background while the video rolls out. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that this what breakfast with Bebo looks like. Have a look at the reel video from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about her stunning look in the pics and her natural beauty. A few people have also enquired about her next film as they have been waiting for her new release for quite some time now. Have a look at the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

