Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Have Fun As They Get Their Hands Messy For Pottery Session

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, to share an adorable picture of her along with her cute munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture shared by the actor, the duo can be seen having a fun time learning how to make pots. Along with the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned a sweet note describing the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a sweet picture of them getting their hands dirty as they go on to learn pottery. In the picture, Kareena and Taimur can be seen sitting near the potter’s lathe as they go on to carve their cute little pot. In the picture, Kareena can be seen sporting a red and black knitted sweater along with back leggings. She completed her look by opting for a simple bun and no makeup. Taimur, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue pants.

Along with the picture, Kareena also penned a sweet note describing the picture. She wrote, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Dharamkot studio such brilliant stuff ðŸ‘â¤ï¸ðŸ’¯”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's picture below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post on her Instagram handle, fans could not stop gushing over how adorable the post is. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on how adorable is a picture is. While some went on to comment on how cute Taimur looks. Some users commented with lots of happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “cute cute TimTim”. While the other one wrote, “This post just made my day. Fabbb”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

This is not the only picture Kareena shared of them having a ball for the pottery session. Kareena also went on to share a video and another post of them showing off their final product. In the video, Kareena can be seen showing Taimur how to mould the clay and Taimur seems very fascinated by it. In the picture, Taimur can be seen showing off his messy hands and is all smiles in the candid pic. One can also notice their pot in the picture. Take a look.

