Kareena Kapoor Expecting second Baby Soon: Here's All You Need To Know

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child and as per sources, the baby’s arrival is due soon. Fans and friends of the actor have been showering her with utmost love and care during these crucial weeks. Kareena has been receiving a number of gifts from her colleagues and family members for the past couple of weeks. She has been posting stories and posts on social media expressing her pure joy as she gets ready to embrace motherhood for the second time.

Kareena Kapoor expecting second baby soon: All you need to know

The actor has been visited by several people in the past couple of days including Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim. The actor has been spending quality time with her family as well, making sure she enjoys the whole process. Kareena Kapoor also received several gifts from her friends and family which have cheered her up immensely during these crucial months. Kareena shot for multiple endorsements during her pregnancy days and even shared some of them on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, she also has kept fans entertained with pictures of Taimur and hubby Saif Ali Khan. Kareena has also shared some amazing stories on Instagram wherein she was seen receiving gifts and goodies from well-wishers. The actor has been constantly sharing a number of such stories and expressing how elated she is to receive so much love from people and her family alike. For the ones who are wondering when is Kareena Kapoor due, here's the answer. Kareena Kapoor’s second child is said to be due in February and thus fans have been eagerly waiting for the good news. Kareena's father and husband had earlier spoken to the media and revealed that the baby will be due anytime in the month of February.

