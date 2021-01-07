Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Pic Of Her Patiently 'waiting', Malaika Responds

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, January 07, 2021, to share a stunning post where she looks truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how happy and cute the actor looks and also commented with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to share a monochrome picture where she looks all dolled up. In the picture, the actor is sitting on a couch and is seen patiently waiting. By the looks of the post, seems like the actor is waiting for the arrival of her newborn. Kareena can be seen donning a black embroidered gown that consists of a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The actor completed the look with a pair of high heels and opted for a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to leave a sweet caption. She wrote, “I’m waiting… with red heart emojis”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and several comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how they too are waiting for the arrival of the little one, while some could not stop going gaga over it. Malaika Arora wrote in the comment section saying, “Am also waiting”. While the other one wrote, “so excited”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, Kareena Kapoor Khan goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Bebo shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu having a fun time in the bathtub. Along with this adorable picture, Kareena also went on to leave a sweet caption. Take a look at the post below.

