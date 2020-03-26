Kareena Kapoor Featured In These Documentaries; Check Out The List

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the 2000 drama movie Refugee. Since then, fans have seen her stellar performances in movies like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 idiots, Udta Punjab and many more. Apart from wooing the audiences with her splendid performances in movies, the diva has also appeared in a few documentaries. Here is a compilation of all the documentaries that Kareena Kapoor has featured in.

Kareena Kapoor's documentaries

Bollywood im Alpenrausch

Bollywood im Alpenrausch is a 51-min documentary helmed by Christian Frei. The documentary was jointly produced by Otto C. Honegger and Helen Stehli Pfister. Kareena Kapoor appeared as herself in Bollywood im Alpenrausch. Apart from her, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram Bhatt, Johnny Lever were also a part of it.

The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art of Eating Right

The Indian Food Wisdom and The Art of Eating Right is a 2013 documentary helmed by a Mumbai based nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar. The documentary is an attempt to bring the ancient wisdom in light about what to eat, how to eat and when to eat to stay healthy. Kareena Kapoor appeared as herself in the documentary along with Saif Ali Khan.

Bollywood and Beyond: A Century of Indian Cinema

Bollywood and Beyond: A Century of Indian Cinema is a 2015 documentary helmed by Deep Sehgal. The documentary features a British based comedian and actor addressing an audience about his awakening about Indian Cinema. Bollywood and Beyond: A Century of Indian Cinema is filled with insightful clips and interviews. Kareena Kapoor appeared as herself in the documentary. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Bollywood and Beyond: A Century of Indian Cinema also features Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Asha Bhosale and others.

