Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Good Newwz' And Other Films That Feature A Pregnant Protagonist

Bollywood has covered a wide range of concepts and issues through the storyline of various films. There were a few films made by the Hindi film industry that focussed on the issues and inconveniences faced by pregnant women. Here is a list of films that showcased pregnant women in the best way possible.

Bollywood films that had pregnant protagonists

1. Good Newwz

Good Newwz was a comedy-drama film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolved around two couples who get pregnant through surrogacy but are stuck in a grave situation as there is a sperm mix up. The film featured two ladies pregnant and aptly showcased the happiness and pain that came with it. This film was directed by Raj Mehta and starred actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz film was loved by the audience and critics alike.

2. Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho was a family drama film which created quite some buzz amongst the audience. This film revolved around a middle-aged woman getting pregnant and how the society passes baseless judgements on the pregnant couple. Badhaai Ho was directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma while it starred actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Badhaai Ho movie was loved by the audience for the way it showcased middle-aged pregnancy and dealt with the taboos around it.

3. Kahaani

Kahaani was a drama film released in the year 2012. This film revolved around a woman settled abroad, landing in India in order to look for her missing husband. This film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh who also contributed to the story of this film. The film was loved by the audience for the suspense in the story and the mystery element which was well handled by the makers. This film starred Vidya Balam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles. Kahaani also successfully showcased a woman’s condition in pregnancy.

Read | Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Apte And Other Celebs Who Aced Bandhgala Outfits

Read | Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday~Style Cues From Actors Who Aced The Off-shoulder Trend

4. Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Shaadi Ke Side Effects was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2014. This film revolved around a couple who face issues between them after they get married and pregnant. The film was directed by Sanket Chaudhary who also contributed to the story of the film. The film showcased how the couple change after they get pregnant and how important it is for both mother and father to accept the changed situation. Shaadi Ke Side Effects starred actors like Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Dharma Productions)

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With A Message On 'social Distancing'

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan To Katrina Kaif; Bollywood's Guide To The Ultimate Summer Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.