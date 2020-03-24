The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan Is The Ultimate Caption Queen; Check Out Her Amazing Captions

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being called as "ultimate caption queen". Since she joined Instagram around March 5, 2020, she has been posting some clever captions.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor was definitely one of the Bollywood stars whose presence on Instagram was immensely awaited by her fans. Ever since Kareena Kapoor joined Instagram around March 5, 2020, she has been sharing some of the most interesting posts that any Bollywood actor ever puts.

She is equally mystique and amazingly clever while sharing her posts and writing some amazing captions for them. Take a look at some of her Instagram posts where she has probably pledged to ace her captions every time she posts. 

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Her Prayers For 'Amore' Italy In This Picture With Saif

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram is filled with quirky captions

Coronavirus health tips by Kareena

Kareena Kapoor shared a childhood picture where she is waving her hands. She captioned it with a Coronavirus social distancing tip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid & Other Celebs Who Refrained From Posting On Janta Curfew

Food before books

Just when we thought that she must be revealing some of her favourite book collections, Kareena took everyone by surprise by talking about French fries. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena Kapoor's favourite co-star is this! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan's TB Video When She And Priyanka Chopra Shared Uncanny Resemblance

Kareena's first pic of Taimur on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this adorable pic of Taimur while she is holding him. The actor captioned the post saying that he is the only one whom she will allow to steal her thunder. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena Kapoor's second post of Instagram

Kareena Kapoor's first pic on Instagram was not of her or anyone from her family. Her first post was of a black cat crossing the room. It was apparently for a Puma campaign, she was wearing the gym wear from the fitness brand in the next post that she shared. Take a look at the second post she shared whose caption refers to her first Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ| Janta Curfew: Kareena Kapoor's 'boys' Saif & Taimur 'doing Their Bit' Is A Visual Delight

 

 

