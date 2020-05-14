Kareena Kapoor Gets Candid About Wardrobe, Says 'jeans & T-shirts Her Ultimate Choice'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is one of the most fashionable divas in the film industry. The popular style icon never fails to give fashions goals to her fans. From casual to classy, Kareena Kapoor has mastered the art of making head turns with her stunning sartorial choices.

ALSO READ| Beautiful Locations From Kareena Kapoor's Movies To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

In an interview with a reputed fashion portal, Kareena Kapoor gave some insights about her fashion choices and wardrobe. In the video shared by the portal, the Kurbaan actor can be seen playing a question-answer round. The interview begins with asking what is Kareena’s must-have beauty product to which the actor replied saying that “It is definitely the Lakme Kohl Kajal pencil”.

ALSO READ| Add These Kareena Kapoor's Songs To Your Workout Playlist & Make It More Fun

She then revealed in the interview the best advice she has received. Kareena Kapoor was seen saying that her parents have always taught her to follow her heart and dreams. I wear my confidence on my sleeves, she added. When asked what is a piece in her wardrobe that she cherishes the most, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she is a big fan of jeans and t-shirts.

“I have t-shirts from the last 10 years which I have probably not thrown. I still like wearing my old t-shirts wherever I go. I don’t care if it is out of style but jeans and t-shirts for me is the ultimate”, said Kareena Kapoor.

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the comedy-drama Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. The movie revolves around the life of a father who is ready to do anything to make his daughter dreams of studying in London come true. Kareena Kapoor has some interesting projects lined up for her.

ALSO READ| When Kareena Kapoor Revealed The Best Advice She Received From Her Parents

Kareena Kapoor will feature in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama movie Takht. The actor will also join hands with Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan once again for Lal Singh Chaddha. Kareena Kapoor will also star in Shashanka Ghosh directed Veere Di Wedding 2 which is a sequel to the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding.

ALSO READ| After Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Shares Tomfoolery's 'well Articulated' Clip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.