Kareena Kapoor Khan is widely regarded as one of the most iconic Bollywood actors of all time. The actor, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, spoke of the best advice she has ever received from her parents. With all that said now, here are further details about the Good Newwz actor.

When Kareena Kapoor revealed the best advice she received from her parents

In an interview with leading daily, Khan spoke about the best advice that was given to her by her parents. She was told to follow her heart and follow her dreams and she feels that she has done exactly that and has always worn her confidence on her sleeve.

The actress also revealed more about her taste in fashion and music. Kapoor likes jazz and blues kind of music than the latest tracks. One hobby the actress would love to pursue is cooking as she finds it to be very therapeutic. The Jab We Met actor also loves to binge-watch the latest shows on Netflix. Coming to fashion, Khan is huge jeans and T-shirt girl and has a unique taste when it comes to shoes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently garnered praise from critics with her performance in the film Good Newwz, will next be seen in Johar's Takht. The movie has a large star cast including actors like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. The teaser of the film is out and fans are already raving about the same. However, the release date of the film is not yet disclosed.

