Add These Kareena Kapoor's Songs To Your Workout Playlist & Make It More Fun

Amid coronavirus lockdown, social gatherings are to be strictly prohibited. Public places like gyms, malls are shut as per strict rules of the government. Fitness enthusiasts are working out at home to keep themselves healthy. It can be a little tough to keep going on with your workout goals amid this crisis situation.

Sometimes all one needs is the right song to push and motivate one while they are working whether lifting weights or performing leg exercises. Working out is a solo activity but having songs played along with is reassuring. Hence here is a list of a few Kareena Kapoor’s songs that one can add to their workout playlist.

Chhaliya

Chhaliya is a hit song from the action-comedy movie Tashan. It stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles along with Kareena Kapoor. In the song Chhaliya, Kareena Kapoor can be seen grooving to the rhythm and beats composed by Vishal Shekhar. Sunidhi Chauhan and Piyush Goyal have given their melodious voice for Chhaliya. Kareena Kapoor’s Chhaliya has been shot in many exotic locations.

Chammak Challo

Chammak Challo is a hit number from the superhero movie Ra-One. The song Chammak Challo sees Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor dancing to the music composed by Vishal Shekhar. The song is sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor In Stunning Home Avatars

High Heels Te Nachche

High Heels Te Nachche is a dancing number from the movie Ki & Ka. The song is sung by Meet Bros featuring Jaz Dhami and Aditi Singh Sharma. The rap portion of the song is written and performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. High Heels Te Nachche sees Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor set the dance floor on fire. It also features Arjun Kapoor dancing wearing heels.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Says He Would Like To Be Marooned On A Deserted Island With Kareena Kapoor

Dil Haara

Dil Haara is a hit number from the movie Tashan. The song features the hot chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The tempo of the song makes it an appropriate song to be added to your workout playlist. The song is sung by popular singer Sukhwinder Singh.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Characters Like 'Poo' And 'Geet' And Others That Became Trendsetters

Mauja Hi Mauja

Mauja Hi Mauja is a hit part number from the chartbuster film, Jab We Met. Featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, the upbeat Punjabi song makes people get grooving. Mauja Hi Mauja is sung by Mika Singh. Both Shahid and Kareena can be seen dressed in black ensembles in the song.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan's Romantic Films That Tanked At The Box-office; 'Fida' To 'Kyon Ki'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.