Beautiful Locations From Kareena Kapoor's Movies To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

Over the years, Kareena Kapoor has essayed many iconic roles on the silver screen. The diva has starred in several movies that feature exotic locations with picturesque scenic beauty. Whether it was the beautiful locales of Manali in Jab We Met or the fun and frolicking streets of Thailand in Veere Di Wedding; some of Kareena Kapoor's movies have been shot at exquisite locales.

Veere Di Wedding - Phuket, Thailand

Veere Di Wedding is a 2018 comedy movie majorly shot in Phuket, Thailand. Phuket is the land of summer skies, palm trees, white sands and every other thing that screams beaches. Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, Veere Di Wedding essays story of four women who embark on a journey to rediscover friendship, love and loss while having fun and defying societal barriers and stereotypes. Veere Di Wedding was helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and bankrolled jointly by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Jab We Met - Manali

Jab We Met is a 2007 romantic-comedy movie which was shot at various beautiful locations of India. Jab We Met begins in Mumbai where Shahid Kapoor met Kareena Kapoor Khan on a train. A major part of this movie was shot in locations like Ratlam and the songs were shot in Manali. Jab We Met also feature Shahid Kapoor searching for Kareena in Shimla after her boyfriend refused to stay with her.

Kurbaan - Shillong

Kurbaan is a 2009 action-thriller movie which was majorly shot in Shillong, Meghalaya. The movie revolves around an underground organization’s attempt at instilling fear by means of terrorism in the United States. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, a few scenes of the movie were reportedly shot at Eastern Air Command Campus of Upper Shillong.

3 Idiots - Ladakh

3 Idiots is a 2009 coming-of-age comedy-drama movie helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The climax and few portions of the movies were shot in Ladakh and the hills of Shimla. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, the film revolves around the friendship of three engineering students who are dealing with social pressures of society and the Indian educational system.

