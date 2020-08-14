Kareena Kapoor gets quirky pregnancy wish from Rhea Kapoor, Riddhima too sends message

The Kapoor-Khan household is set to get bigger with Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan announcing that they are expecting their second baby. The news delighted not just their fans, but also their celebrity friends and relatives. Apart from the congratulatory messages, some of the stars also used quirky and creative ways to send their best wishes to the expectant couple.

Rhea Kapoor, Riddhima congratulate 'Saifeena'

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea, who had produced Kareena-starrer Veere Di Wedding, congratulated the mom-to-be by calling her ‘lucky charm’ and ‘veere for life.’ The former seemed to hint at the sequel of the 2018 comedy, to suggest that she will keep everything ready for Veere Di Wedding 2, after the birth of ‘baby Khan no 2.’ The producer also used hashtags like ‘rule breaker’ and ‘forever heroine’ for the Heroine star.

Kareena too replied ‘can’t wait’, not just for her second baby but also for the film. Incidentally, before Veere Di Wedding, the actor was pregnant with her first child, Taimur, who was born in December 2016, but the makers waited for her to resume work after the pregnancy.

Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also conveyed her greetings along with a snap alongside their other cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain. The actor thanked her ‘sista.’

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan also had a quirky wish for Saif, creating a meme of her brother as a ‘Quadfather’, as he expected his fourth child, after two kids with ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh.

Kareena and Saif in a statement on Wednesday said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

